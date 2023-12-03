Pedri on “luxury” Barcelona duo – “It’s very difficult for them to lose the ball”

It would not be controversial to say that Barcelona’s midfield right now is the strongest it has been since the Busquets-Xavi-Iniesta dynasty split up. Xavi Hernandez, who now manages the Catalans, has an abundance of quality at his disposal, which is spearheaded by three main maestros: Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan.

Barcelona have been without the former pair for much of the season, but both are now fit and available, and are in line to start against Atletico Madrid on Sunday – which will be one of the Blaugrana’s biggest games of the season so far.

Ahead of the match, Pedri spoke to ESPN (via MD), and he gushed about Gundogan and de Jong, whom he is delighted to be playing alongside.

“When you give the ball to Frenkie and Gündogan, it’s very difficult for them to lose it. Having these two players is a luxury.

“I really enjoy when Frenkie is next to me on the pitch, and when he’s not there I miss playing with him a lot.”

Barcelona will be relying on their midfield trio to drive him on to victory against Atleti on Sunday – three points are essential to ensure that they keep pace with Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the table.