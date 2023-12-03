Offices of Sevilla President vandalised with threatening graffiti, predecessor accused of inciting acts

There’s no doubt that Sevilla are going through a very tough time at the moment. On the pitch, they have massively struggled under head coach Diego Alonso, who has yet to win in La Liga or the Champions League since being appointed in October. Off-field, there is also plenty of tension.

On Saturday, the private offices of Sevilla President Jose Castro were vandalised by threatening graffiti (as per Diario AS), which targeted Castro, Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco (Sevilla VP) and Carolina Ales, who is a councillor in Sevilla and director at the Andalusian club.

A further report from Diario AS has noted that Jose Maria del Nido Benavente (father of del Nido Carrasco), who was President of Sevilla from 2002-2013, has been accused of inciting these acts of vandalism after he suffered a setback this week in his efforts to regain the presidency of the club. A complaint has been drafted and filed which accuses del Nido Benavente of threats, coercion, insults and incitement to hatred.

Sevilla’s next Shareholders meeting is set to take place on Monday, at which del Nido Benavente is expected to be present alongside Castro, del Nido Carrasco and Ales. There’s no doubt that this whole situation is turning very messy.