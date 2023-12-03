Luis de la Fuente to remain as Spain manager for 2026 World Cup irrespective of Euro 2024 performance

After a slow start, Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side have hit top form over the last few months. They won the UEFA Nations League for the first time, and also topped their Euro 2024 qualification group, ensure a Pot 1 placement for the group stage draw for next summer’s tournament in Germany.

De la Fuente has greatly impressed bosses at the Spanish Football Federation, and Estadio Deportivo say that he will be offered a new deal in 2024 – his current contract expires mid-way through Euro 2024.

Pedro Rocha, who is the interim President of the Federation following Luis Rubiales’ resignation, intends to run for the position full time, and his first order of business – if appointed – will be to offer de la Fuente a new contract.

De la Fuente’s new deal would run until the end of the next cycle, that being the 2026 World Cup in North America. That means that barring a disastrous Euro 2024 campaign, he would remain in charge of Spain for another two-and-a-half years.

Image via EFE/EPA/Robert Perry