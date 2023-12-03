Jude Bellingham using NFL-style shoulder protector to minimise risk of further injury

Last month, during Real Madrid’s disappointing draw at home to Rayo Vallecano, Jude Bellingham suffered a dislocated shoulder. It caused him to miss matches against Braga and Valencia, and he would also be absent from international duty with England.

Fortunately for Los Blancos, he returned against Cadiz last weekend, and he has been playing freely, albeit with pain. However, it could be much worse, and Real Madrid officials are taking big steps to ensure that their star man can keep playing every week.

As per MD, Bellingham has been sporting an NFL-style shoulder protector on his left shoulder, which has allowed him to continue playing at a high level. He wore it against Cadiz, and also against Napoli and Granada.

At this stage, Real Madrid are managing Bellingham’s situation more than anything. Surgery would rectify the issue, and it is a possibility, but it would not happen until the end of the season at the very earliest, so that he doesn’t miss any length of time for Los Blancos, who are already amidst an injury crisis.