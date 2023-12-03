Joao Felix seals gritty Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona passed a key La Liga title test before the end of 2023 as they scrapped out a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

On a night of few clear cut chances at either end of the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys pitch, Atletico loanee Joao Felix made the key difference for the home side.

The Portugal international has been at the centre of a storm ahead of this clash with a war of words ongoing following his decision to leave Atletico in September.

Felix won a weak tussle with Nahuel Molina on the edge of the Atletico box to chip home a clever opener.

Atletico looked to rally after the restart, either side of Raphinha hitting the post for Barcelona, with substitute Memphis Depay superbly denied from a free kick late on and Inaki Pena kept out Angel Correa.

Victory for Xavi’s side moves them to within four points of league leaders Real Madrid, in third place, as Diego Simeone’s charges remain in fourth spot.

