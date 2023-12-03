Joao Felix seals gritty Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona passed a key La Liga title test before the end of 2023 as they scrapped out a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.
On a night of few clear cut chances at either end of the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys pitch, Atletico loanee Joao Felix made the key difference for the home side.
The Portugal international has been at the centre of a storm ahead of this clash with a war of words ongoing following his decision to leave Atletico in September.
Felix won a weak tussle with Nahuel Molina on the edge of the Atletico box to chip home a clever opener.
Atletico looked to rally after the restart, either side of Raphinha hitting the post for Barcelona, with substitute Memphis Depay superbly denied from a free kick late on and Inaki Pena kept out Angel Correa.
Victory for Xavi’s side moves them to within four points of league leaders Real Madrid, in third place, as Diego Simeone’s charges remain in fourth spot.
Images via Getty Images
Again for me another step in the right direction tonight after the porto match fight,hunger,passion,desire,determination it was all there tonight against a very good in form opponent,my goodness barca actually played with a style and an identity tonight much more like it and I’m actually proud of the way the team played tonight and its been a while since I’ve been able to say that 😂🤣 well done xavi and well done players please keep it up now.
Even the high press was back which is very promising,special mention to inaki pena who despite not having alot to do when called upon made some great saves imo,also shout out to felix for celebrating his goal this guy really does ❤ barca dont think Atletico fans will be too happy at him though lol,only negative tonight for me was that we didn’t take all the chances we created and should have won by alot more,also another quiet and disappointing performance from Lewandowski hopefully victor roque arriving kicks him into gear again. 🤞