Joao Felix blocking out critics after leading Barcelona to Atletico Madrid win

Barcelona star Joao Felix has insisted he is not listening to criticism after clinching a key 1-0 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid.

Felix popped up with the all-important first half breakthrough in Catalonia with his goal eventually proving to be enough to edge the hosts over the line to victory.

However, his goal only told half of the story, as the former Benfica forward was the dominant narrative in the build to the tie.

Atletico players criticised Felix’s attitude prior to his season long loan switch to Barcelona, with club president Enrique Cerezo stepping in to ease the row, and insist Felix still has a future at Atletico.

Felix was targeted for some rough treatment by the Atletico players and his goal celebration was a pointed reaction to the small band of travelling Atletico fans at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

“Every week they speak about me. I’m always a topic in the media but I’m calm”, as per quotes from Marca.

“The celebration has been a relief for everything I experienced last summer.

“I don’t listen to what they say. I only look to work hard and improve. I have to thank Barca, as they have welcomed me in the best way.”

His winner against Atletico is just Felix’s second La Liga goal of the campaign with five across all competitions.

Images via Getty Images