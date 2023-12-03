Girona emergence comes at worse time for Pablo Torre as Barcelona fear clause comes into effect

Just minutes into Girona’s victory over Valencia on Saturday, Yangel Herrera was forced off with an injury. The Venezuelan has been a mainstay this season, but now looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Should that be the case, Pablo Torre is best placed to take his place in the Girona line-up. The 20-year-old replaced Herrera against Valencia and he was impressed, especially to head coach Michel Sanchez (via Sport).

“I think Pablo’s game was very good, very good. The substitution took away a bit of the finishing point, because Yangel has that ability to come from the second line, but Pablo has the ability to shoot, to make the final pass.

Given this, the expectation is that Torre would replace Herrera during his injury, although he won’t be able to play in Girona’s next match, which is the Catalan derby against Barcelona next weekend.

Torre is on loan from Barcelona, and a “fear clause” was added to the deal during the summer, which means that Torre is ineligible to face his parent club, meaning that Michel will have to rely on someone else at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It means that Torre could lose out on a starting spot going forward if whoever starts impresses enough to keep their place in the Girona team. In this regard, it’s also bad for Barcelona, as they are keen for their youngster to play as much as possible – they have been frustrated with Torre’s playing time this season, but now their own actions mean it will be limited (for next weekend at least).