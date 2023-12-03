Former Barcelona starlet turns in impressive display on professional debut with Paris Saint-Germain

During the summer, Barcelona lost Arnau Tenas, who opted to leave the club he has been at since 2010. His contract came to an end, and no agreement was reached over an extension.

Tenas would go on to join Paris Saint-Germain, and he has been backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma in recent months following a freak accident to Sergio Rico earlier in the season. Despite the Italian’s questionable form, Luis Enrique opted to continue with him, although he was forced to play Tenas on Sunday.

Just minutes into PSG’s Ligue 1 fixture with Le Havre, Donnarumma was sent off for a wild challenge. Tenas was brought on for his professional debut, and he greatly impressed, making seven saves and keeping a clean sheet as the French champions recorded a 2-0 victory.

7 – Arnau Tenas has made seven saves against Le Havre, the highest tally for a goalkeeper coming off the bench in Ligue 1 since Anthony Maisonnial with St Etienne v Lorient in December 2016 (also 7). Tenacious. #HACPSG pic.twitter.com/cdRpyyrI4G — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 3, 2023

Barcelona would have been watching Tenas’ performance with some envy. They tried to re-sign the 22-year-old after his contract expired, but he opted for PSG instead. He could now be about to earn a run in the side.