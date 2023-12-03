Enrique Cerezo claims Atletico Madrid would welcome Joao Felix back in 2024

Atletico Madrid club president Enrique Cerezo is keeping an open mind over the possible return of Joao Felix in 2024.

Felix completed a transfer deadline day season long loan switch to Barcelona after publicly stating his desire to join the Catalans for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Atletico and Cerezo remain practical over Felix’s long term future, and they opted to extend his contract prior to agreeing to the loan exit.

Felix wants to remain in Barcelona, and Atletico are willing to sell him in 2024, but only if Barcelona meet their €80m asking price.

That figure could be reduced, if Barcelona make a structured payment offer, as part of their ongoing push to remain within La Liga and UEFA financial fair play rules and salary limits.

Cerezo previously quipped that he has no issue in Felix kissing the Barcelona badge in celebration and claimed his current loyalty lies with his loan club, but that could change next season.

“Joao Felix is ​​an Atletico Madrid player on loan at Barcelona and we wish him all the best. He is one of the best players in Europe and is playing for Barcelona”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“If Barcelona don’t sign him next year and wants to be an Atletico Madrid player again, it’s that simple.”