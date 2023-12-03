Diego Simeone ‘at peace’ over Atletico Madrid’s response in Barcelona defeat

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in upbeat mood despite their 1-0 La Liga defeat at Barcelona.

The hosts edged out a key victory over one of their main title rivals as few chances for either side was the dominant theme.

Atletico loanee Joao Felix chipped home a first half breakthrough for Barcelona, with the Portuguese international opting to celebrate in front of the away fans.

Atletico picked up the tempo after the restart and Barcelona deputy goal keeper Inaki Pena produced two vital late saves to preserve the win for La Blaugrana.

Simeone was positive about his side’s overall showing, with the Argentinian aware that a tight game would always be settled by whichever team seized their opportunity.

“I leave here with a positive image of the second half. With peace of mind, knowing the team will always responds when it takes a hit. The season is long and we will continue to fight”, as per reports from Marca.

Defeat for Atletico keeps them in fourth place in the table ahead of a home tie against Almeria on December 10.

