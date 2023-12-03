Croatia confident Luka Modric could play on after Euro 2024

Real Madrid star Luka Modric faces a key call on his future for club and country in 2024.

The veteran midfielder continued his pattern of signing a one year contract extension at the start of the 2023/24 season.

However, despite rumoured assurances over his ongoing first team place, Modric has played a rotating role in recent weeks, leading to speculation over his next step.

The Croatian international has time on his side to make the call, with Los Blancos willing to give him the freedom to decide, but the indications hint at retirement, or a move to Saudi Arabia.

Alongside his position in Madrid, Modric is also facing the potential end to his international career after Euro 2024, with Croatia drawn in Group B. alongside Spain, Albania and Italy.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic was asked about 172-cap Modric’s plans before and after the tournament and he admitted there is a chance he could continue if he is still playing at club level.

“We all know Luka. We’ll wait until June, see how things go, and talk to him. But one thing is clear, he never gives up”, as per quotes from Marca.