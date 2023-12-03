Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen interested in Girona starlet also linked with Barcelona

Given their incredible start to the season, it’s hardly a surprise that multiple Girona players are attracting interest from across Europe. One that is a wanted man is Arnau Martinez, who is seen as one of the best young right-back across the continent.

20-year-old Martinez has been linked with Barcelona for much of the last 12 months, but if he does decide to leave Girona, he could be heading for Germany instead, as two of the big hitters in the Bundesliga look to be after his signature.

As per Relevo, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are keen on Martinez. The former has sent scouts to watch him whilst in action for Girona, whereas Leverkusen – who, like Girona, have had an incredible start to the season – and especially head coach Xabi Alonso see Martinez as a very good option to replace Jeremie Frimpong, who is expected to leave next summer.

Alonso is a big fan of Martinez, and the expectation is that he could join Leverkusen if Alonso remains there as manager. However, if he joins Real Madrid next summer in the event of Carlo Ancelotti leaving, he could even pursue him as a target there, especially as Los Blancos need a long-term right back.