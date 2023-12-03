Barcelona star won’t leave before next summer despite offers from Saudi Arabia

Marcos Alonso was a regular contributor for Barcelona last season, mainly playing as a centre-back. However, since Inigo Martinez arrived from Athletic Club during the summer, the former Chelsea player has been an onlooker, and is not even second-choice in his natural position of left-back.

There is no doubt that Alonso will leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires, but there is a possibility that he could depart in January, as Sport say that he is under offer from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Despite this, Alonso won’t consider leaving Barcelona until the end of the season, and he will take the time to decide his next move at that time. He won’t be on his way in January, which is something of a relief for the Catalans.

Although Alonso is undoubtedly a fringe player, he could still be called on if an injury crisis were to occur. He does still have a place at Barcelona for the rest of the season, even if it is as a third or fourth choice – it’s still good depth for Xavi Hernandez.