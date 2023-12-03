Barcelona in line to earn €2m in January as former player nears AC Milan move

Barcelona’s financial woes are well-documented, and club officials must continue to find ways to bring money in over the coming years so that normal service can be resumed in the transfer market.

Every little helps in their current predicament, as the Catalans are set to receive €2m in January as part of a deal which will see Juan Miranda join AC Milan. That’s according to Sport, who say that the 23-year-old will almost certainly depart Real Betis during the winter in favour of signing for the Italian giants.

Miranda is out of contract at the end of the season, and Betis officials are prepared to cash in now as opposed to allowing him to leave for free next summer. Barcelona have a 50% sell-on clause as part of the agreement which saw Miranda swap Catalonia for Andalusia back in 2021, so they would earn €2m if the proposed transfer fee is €4m.

This money would be valuable for Barcelona especially if they do look to sign a replacement for Gavi, who is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. The money would free up some space in the wage bill, which could be crucial.