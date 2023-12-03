Barcelona are optimistic of completing second signing during winter transfer window

Barcelona will definitely have one player added to their squad for the second half of the season, that being Vitor Roque. The Catalans finalised a deal for the 18-year-old during the summer, but could not sign him due to financial reasons. However, he will now head to Catalonia later this month, ahead of officially joining in January.

Roque may not be the only player to arrive at Barcelona during the winter transfer window. Xavi Hernandez is keen for a Gavi replacement to be sorted, although whether one can be signed will depend on whether the club can close the sale of Barca Studios, which has been ongoing for the last few months.

Sport say that Barcelona are confident of sorting a Gavi replacement if they can finalised the Barca Studios deal. Club officials do not expect Libero to pay, so other buyers are being sought instead.

At this stage, it has yet to be determined which midfielder Barcelona will go after in January. Xavi wants someone that will make a significant impact, but it remains to be seen whether he will get his wish.