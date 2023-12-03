Barcelona and Spain have resolved Gavi dispute – “They understood that it was an accident”

Last month, Barcelona were rocked by news that Gavi had suffered a serious knee injury whilst playing for Spain in their final Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia. The 19-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus, which will see him miss the remainder of this season.

In the aftermath of the incident, Barcelona were furious with the Spanish Football Federation and La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente for the decision to play Gavi in the match in the first place, as it was seen as a meaningless fixture, given that Spain had already all-but secure top spot in their group.

However, tensions have now eased according to de la Fuente, who told the media on Saturday (via Sport) that Barcelona understood his and the RFEF’s point of view on the incident.

“I have a great relationship with Xavi. We respect each other as professionals, and he understood that it was an accident.”

Barcelona and Spain will both hope that Gavi is able to full recover from his injury. His projected return date in next August, but he won’t be rushed back, especially for La Roja.