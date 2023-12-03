Barcelona and Real Madrid target still has €50m release clause despite signing new three-year contract

Earlier this week, Nico Williams officially signed a new contract at Athletic Club, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old, whose previous deal was set to expire next summer, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Spanish football.

In his previous deal, Williams had a €50m release clause, which was seen as very affordable to clubs that had shown interest in him, among them being Barcelona and Real Madrid. Upon the announcement of his new contract, Athletic refused to reveal the valuation of his new release clause, but it has now been uncovered.

Estadio Deportivo have relayed reports that Williams’ release has indeed remained at €50m, which could open the door to a possible departure next summer. Clubs would surely have no problem triggering it, although Barcelona (due to their financial woes) may not be one of them.

It remains to be seen whether Athletic Club are able to retain Williams beyond next summer, although with the interest shown, it could be very difficult.