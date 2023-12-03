Atletico Madrid targeting certain profile with January move, rules out World Cup winner as possible option

Following long-term injuries to Thomas Lemar and Pablo Barrios, Atletico Madrid are primed to enter the transfer market in January in order to sign a new midfielder. However, it has yet to be determined who they go for, although Sporting Director Andrea Berta has a certain profile in mind.

As per Relevo, Atleti want to sign a younger midfielder during the winter, someone that has been seen as an investment. This would be similar to the cases of Samuel Lino and Samu Omorodion, who have shone in La Liga so far this season.

If Atleti follow this route, it would rule out a move for Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez. The 29-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been linked with Diego Simeone’s side and also Barcelona, but it appears that a move to the Spanish capital won’t be on – in January at least.

It remains to be seen who Atletico Madrid look to sign in January. Their recent youthful pick-ups have proven to be successes, and they will hope that whoever comes in also ends up being the same.