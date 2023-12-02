Xavi Hernandez confirms Barcelona will be without key player against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona play one of their biggest games of the season so far on Sunday, when they host Atletico Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Both teams are expected to be in the La Liga title race, and the result of this match could have a significant bearing on that.

Barcelona are without Gavi for the match as he now begins his recovery from a season-ending knee injury, which he underwent successful surgery for earlier this week. The 19-year-old won’t the the only key player missing, as Xavi Hernandez has confirmed in his pre-match press conference (via MD) that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen hasn’t yet recovered from a back injury that has plagued him for the last few weeks.

“He’s been tested but he’s got a niggle. He’s not available, he’s ruled out for tomorrow.”

It means that Inaki Pena will deputise for the third straight match for Barcelona. He’s yet to keep a clean sheet since coming into the side, but Sunday would be an excellent time to break that streak.