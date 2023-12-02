WATCH: Real Madrid lead against Granada, sublime Toni Kroos pass finished off by Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid were frustrated by Granada (and the referee) during the opening 25 minutes of their match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Fortunately for the hosts, they have managed to find the breakthrough, and it has come from some trademark Toni Kroos excellence.

Carlo Ancelotti made one change from the side that defeated Napoli on Saturday, with Joselu Mato replacing Dani Ceballos. It means that Real Madrid were lining up in a very attacking manner, although it mattered little in the opening stages.

That was until Toni Kroos picked up the ball 30 yards out, and he laid it on a plate for Brahim Diaz, who found the back of the net to continue his fine form of late.

Lovely one-two 👏⚪ Brahim Díaz and Toni Kroos combine for a brilliant Real Madrid goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sypfK9P4wr — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 2, 2023

BRAHIM DIAZ SCORES! WHAT A PASS FROM KROOS! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g5S8ttx1yv — TC (@totalcristiano) December 2, 2023

Kroos has come up with big moments when they needed it on many occasions over the last nine years, and this is the latest. There were shades of the Rayo Vallecano match for Real Madrid, but on this occasion, they have found a goal.