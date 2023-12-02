WATCH: Real Madrid double lead against Granada, Rodrygo Goes continue spectacular form with goal

After Girona’s comeback victory over Valencia earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid relinquished top spot in the La Liga table. However, they are well on course to take it back, having now doubled their lead against Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After a frustrating opening 25 minutes, Brahim Diaz would give Real Madrid the lead, having been brilliant set up by Toni Kroos’ incisive through ball. Brahim is a man in form at the moment, as is Rodrygo, and the Brazilian is the one who has doubled Los Blancos’ lead against the Andalusians.

Rodrygo makes it two ✌️⚪ The in-form Brazilian finds the net after an effort from Bellingham is saved 👏 pic.twitter.com/aCSRhkGcrz — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 2, 2023

GOLAÇO DO RODRYGO! GOL DO REAL MADRID VICIADO EM MARCAR GOLS pic.twitter.com/f7tyLXiRtp — Jude Bellingham Brasil (@JudeBellinghami) December 2, 2023

Rodrygo has been nothing short of spectacular in recent weeks. In his last six appearances for Real Madrid, he has 12 goal involvements, and the latest is this excellent goal against Granada, which has given Los Blancos some much-needed breathing space.

Real Madrid will surely see this game out now, which would ensure they top La Liga for another matchday at least. Then, they can cast their eye towards Barcelona-Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening.