Unai Simon to follow Nico Williams with Athletic Club extension

Athletic Club are expecting to make another contract renewal announcement before the end of 2023 to resolve Unai Simon’s future.

Simon is the undisputed No.1 for club and country and the Basque side want to secure him in Bilbao.

Nico Williams opted to reject transfer interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and the Premier League as he signed a new deal until 2027 and Simon could be the next star to commit at the Estadio San Mames.

Simon was rumoured to be attracting offers from Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2023/24 season alongside a long standing link to Manchester United.

However, the 26-year-old has consistently stated his position over wanting to remain in Basque Country, and reports from Diario AS claim a renewal is close.

Simon’s current deal runs until 2025, with the expectation of his contract being increased until 2028, with no update on a release clause being inserted.

A new deal for Simon is likely to mean back up stopper Julen Agirrezabala moves out on loan in 2024 with his own deal also up in 2025.