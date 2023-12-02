Thomas Tuchel warns Real Madrid over ‘key player’ Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in 2024 have been hit by another setback.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be planning a move to sign a new left back in the coming months, with 23-year-old Davies on their radar, ahead of a possible bid next summer.

Options over a January offer or bid ahead of the 2024/25 season remain on the table in Madrid, but Bayern are not actively looking to sell the Canadian international.

Previous reports claimed the Bundesliga champions have opened talks with Davies over a contract renewal with his current deal expiring in 2025.

Davies’ expiring deal was a strong card for Real Madrid to play, if he opted against an extension, with Bayern then forced to consider a transfer to avoid losing him for free in 2025.

With progress now slowing over a possible swoop, Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel has backed up the club’s stance over their desire to retain Davies in the long term.

“He’s our player and an absolutely key player. He knows how much we value him”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

🗣️Thomas Tuchel on Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies 💥🇨🇦 "He's our player and an absolutely key player. He knows how much we value him. For me, the length of a player's contract does not change anything. He's playing regularly and doing so at the highest level." pic.twitter.com/LW3BueTdQx — Football España (@footballespana_) December 2, 2023

“For me, the length of a player’s contract does not change anything. He’s playing regularly and doing so at the highest level.

“I trust the sports management on this. He’s still a very young player, we often forget that. He has room for improvement in every way.”