Spain manager Luis de la Fuente assesses chances of progression from Euro 2024 “Group of Death”

Luis de la Fuente was in Hamburg on Saturday for the group stage draw for next summer’s European Championships, which will be held in Germany. La Roja were handed a very tough assignment to reach the knockout stages of the competition, having been drawn with Albania, Croatia and Italy.

Speaking to the media following the conclusion of the draw (via Diario AS), de la Fuente assessed the so-called “group of death”, and he made sure to highlight Albania alongside Italy and Croatia as being very tough opponents.

“It is a group that is going to demand a lot of us. We will need to produce our best performances. Let’s not forget Albania, who were top of their group. Italy are a great team, well coached and we know both Italy and Croatia from the Nations League.

“There is no easy game in Euro 2024. We feel strong and powerful. I’m sure the rivals don’t like the fact that Spain has been played.”

Spain will probably be one of the leading contenders to progress far in next summer’s tournament, especially if they can continue their recent outstanding form. Can La Roja replicate their efforts from 2012?