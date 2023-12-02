Ruben Baraja reveals Valencia star played against Girona with broken rib

Valencia were on course for a massive three points on Saturday, as they were leading 1-0 against Girona at Montilivi. However, two late goals from Christian Stuani turned things around, and the Catalans would go on to win 2-1.

Los Che were without Jose Gaya for the match, which was a major blow. Still, they competed very well, especially young forward Diego Lopez, who was carrying a serious injury during the match, as confirmed by head coach Ruben Baraja (via MD).

Baraja stated that Lopez did not suffer the injury during the match, meaning that he came into it already nursing the problem, which caused the 21-year-old “a lot of pain”.

Baraja also stated that they tried to have the match stopped late on in order for Lopez to be substituted, and Girona would equalise during that phase of play.

“It’s an action in which we’re going to kick out of goal and I tell Diego: ‘get on the ground to make the substitution’, but in which the referee didn’t stop the match.”

It remains to be seen how Valencia deal with Lopez’s situation. It would be a major risk if he were to play with the injury again without allowing it to heal.