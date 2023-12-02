Robert Lewandowski demands Barcelona wins over Atletico Madrid and Girona

Barcelona face a crucial week in their push to retain the La Liga title this season.

Xavi’s side have now sealed their spot in the Champions League round of 16 for 2024 with La Liga the focus before the end of 2023.

Atletico Madrid land in Barcelona tomorrow in a crucial test for the defending champions before a local derby at home to Girona on December 10.

Girona’s form has dipped slightly in recent weeks, after leading the table, but the fixtures mean clashes with two sides currently inside the top four for Barcelona.

Ahead of the key double battle, Robert Lewandowski has issued a rallying call to his teammates, to go out and win both games in style.

“Winning is very important for the team, mentally it’s important for us. We have to go all out from the first minute”, as per an interview with Barcelona’s club media channels.

“We must take a step forward. The season is very, very long and we want to win every game to retain the league.

“That’s why we have to win and secure six points in the next two games against rivals at the top of the table. ”

Lewandowski is looking to improve his own form in front of goal, with the Polish international enduring a barren spell, with just two league goals in his last six appearances.

In comparison to last season, he already had 13 goals in league action at the start of December, with just seven so far in 2022/23.