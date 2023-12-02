Real Madrid star wants to play for Spain, not Morocco – Luis de la Fuente

Over the last few months, much has been made of the international future of Brahim Diaz. The Real Madrid star has been wanted by Morocco, who have been keen to take him to the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in January.

However, Brahim is also eligible for Spain, whom he made his one and only appearance for back in 2021. From next year, he is able to switch allegiances to Morocco should he desire, although according to La Roja manager Luis de la Fuente, that does not look like it will be the case, as per Diario AS.

“The important thing here is the conviction of the players to be in one place or another. (Brahim) wants to play for Spain. He’s Spanish, and I celebrate his performances (for Real Madrid) because he’s one more who joins the cause.”

Brahim has been in fine form for Real Madrid in recent weeks, and if he can maintain this until the end of the season, he has an excellent chance to be in the Spain squad for next summer’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.