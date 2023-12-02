Real Madrid remains Kylian Mbappe’s ‘most realistic’ destination in 2024 – report

Real Madrid remain as the front runners to secure a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

Los Blancos are still on track to reach their target of bringing Mbappe to Madrid as part of long term pursuit of the France captain at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s PSG contract expires in June 2024, with the striker also retaining an option to extend it for a further 12 months, if he wants to keep his options open.

However, there is a growing sense of the situation reaching a crucial juncture, with Real Madrid wary of missing out on a deal, as they did in 2022.

Despite the club’s desire to sign Mbappe, they will not wait indefinitely for him, and the latest update indicates they want an answer over his plans at the start of 2024.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims PSG are unmoved by the situation and Liverpool will not make an offer.

That leaves Real Madrid with a clear path, as PSG remain indifferent, and Mbappe makes his mind up.