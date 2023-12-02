Real Madrid reclaim top spot in La Liga with accomplished victory over Granada

Girona’s victory over Valencia earlier on Saturday meant that Real Madrid dropped down to second in the La Liga table. Fortunately for Madridistas across the world, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have re-taken top spot after an accomplished victory over Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Granada frustrated Real Madrid in the opening stages, but they were cut open by an exquisite Toni Kroos pass after 26 minutes. Brahim Diaz was the recipient, and he slotted into the back of the net to continue his solid recent form.

From this point, Real Madrid were able to control proceedings, although with only a one-goal lead, there was a chance of Granada getting back on level terms. However, they managed to find a second courtesy of Rodrygo, who notched his 12th goal contribution in his last six matches – a remarkable run.

Ancelotti’s men saw the game out from there without adding to their tally. It means that Real Madrid leapfrog Girona into first place, and they can now cast their eye over Sunday’s blockbuster showdown between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, (most likely) their two main rivals for the La Liga title this season.