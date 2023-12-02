Predicted XI’s Real Madrid vs Cadiz as Nacho and Brahim Diaz return

Real Madrid take on Granada in La Liga action at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu later today.

Los Blancos cruised to a midweek 4-2 Champions League win over Napoli, to seal top spot in Group C as part of their assured passage into the last 16, following a 3-0 league victory at Cadiz the previous weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side start the weekend as league leaders and he is expected to tweak his starting line up once again.

Ancelotti made minor changes between the Cadiz and Napoli matches and he will keep the majority of his main XI intact.

Club captain Nacho Fernandez is set to replace Antonio Rudiger in central defence with Andriy Lunin remaining in goal.

Brahim Diaz is also set to start, after being withdrawn against Napoli, and not featuring in Cadiz.

As per the latest update from Marca, visitors Granada will make three starting changes from their last outing, including a recall for the star man Bryan Zaragoza.