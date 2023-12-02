La Liga round-up: Girona pick up crucial comeback victory, High-flying Athletic Club thump Rayo Vallecano

MD15 continued on Saturday with four more matches. Real Madrid hosted Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Girona took on Valencia, Athletic Club faced Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad made the trip to El Sadar to play Osasuna.

Girona 2-1 Valencia

Girona went top of La Liga for a few hours after they picked up a victory over Valencia that had looked very unlikely. Hugo Duro gave Los Che a shock lead in the second half, but it was Christian Stuani that was Girona’s saviour, as he scored twice in quick succession late on to secure the three points.

The result, coupled with Real Madrid’s win against Granada, keeps Girona in second, level on points with Los Blancos. Valencia stay in ninth.

Athletic Club 4-0 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Club were ruthless at San Mames, putting four past a sorry Rayo Vallecano side. Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring in the first half, before Pacha Espino (OG), Inaki Williams and Nico Williams wrapped up the three points.

The result sees Athletic move up to fifth, ahead of Basque rivals Real Sociedad. Rayo are 11th.

Osasuna 1-1 Real Sociedad

El Sadar saw a very entertaining Basque derby that ended in a scoreless draw. Moi Gomez gave Osasuna a dream start after just two minutes, but Umar Sadiq’s equaliser ensured a share of the spoils for Real Sociedad.

Osasuna stay in 14th with that point, while La Real fall to sixth because of Athletic’s victory over Rayo earlier in the day.