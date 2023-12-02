Ilkay Gundogan clarifies Barcelona criticisms ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has moved to address his criticism of the team earlier this season.

The German international fiercely questioned the squad’s levels of anger and frustration following their late 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid in October.

Gundogan’s comments were played down by Xavi with an internal conversation between the players seemingly resolving the matter.

However, the incident has continued to feature as part of Gundogan’s first few months as a Barcelona player, but he stated there is no personal issue with his teammates in Catalonia.

“I stated my honest opinion, without attacking anyone or anything. Whenever I criticise the team I include myself, I start with myself”, he told an interview with beIN Sports.

“I have enough experience to know how this business works. First I look in the mirror and judge myself, not others.

Ilkay Gundogan has dismissed rumours of him taking issue with the Barcelona squad after his El Clasico criticism @beINSPORTS https://t.co/vmCeB4mpZN — Football España (@footballespana_) December 2, 2023

“We’re doing better and I see lots of potential and quality. Even if we win 3-4 or 5-0, I will always see things to improve. It’s my mentality, but I never do it with bad intentions.”

Gundogan is expected to start for Barcelona in their crucial La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid tomorrow at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The 33-year-old is beginning to force his way into the starting XI on a consistent basis, following a mixed start at Barcelona, with the Atletico game set to be his 14th start in their last 15 matches across all competitions.