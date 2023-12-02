Euro 2024 draw: Spain to face Albania, Croatia and Italy in very tricky group

The Euro 2024 draw took place in Germany on Sunday, ahead of next summer’s tournament taking place across the country. Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side were in Pot 1, and were handed a potentially tricky draw.

La Roja were drawn in Group B, and will play Albania, Croatia and Italy, in what should be a very tough group for La Roja.

Italy join Spain, Albania and Croatia in Group B! 🇪🇸 Spain

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇮🇹 Italy

🇦🇱 Albania#EURO2024 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 2, 2023

The draw means that there will be a repeat on the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League final, which saw Spain defeat Croatia on penalties in the Netherlands. De la Fuente and his side will hope to secure the spoils against Luka Modric and co when they face them again, this time in Germany. La Roja faced Italy in the semi-finals of that tournament, winning 2-1, and it should be an equally tough match this time around.

Albania were one of the surprise packages of Euro 2024 qualifying, and although Spain will surely be favourites to defeat them in Germany, they should be under no illusions as to how difficult that match-up will be.

It could have been easier and trickier for Spain, but irrespectively, de la Fuente and his side will fancy their chances of progressing to the knockout stages, especially if they can keep up their recent excellent form.