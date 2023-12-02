Confirmed: Vitor Roque will join Barcelona in January

Vitor Roque’s future has been the subject of much speculation over the last few months. Barcelona agreed to sign the young forward during the summer, but due to their financial woes, they were unable to bring him in immediately.

However, they have been working profusely to ensure that Roque arrives in January. The good news for them is that it looks like this will be the case, as Athletico Paranaense have announced that Roque will play his final home match for the club this weekend “before he moves to Europe”.

UM ATÉ BREVE! ⚡️🔴⚫️ O último ato ao lado da torcida athleticana. O jogo contra o Santos será o último do Vitor Roque na Ligga Arena antes do embarque para a Europa. #Athletico pic.twitter.com/D1is2s6FIF — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) December 2, 2023

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona informed La Liga of their decision to register Roque using the wages freed up by Gavi’s season-ending knee injury. It looks to be that this will be approved, given that Athletico PR have announced that Roque will be leaving during the winter.

Roque’s arrival will be a huge boost for Barcelona, and a much-needed one too, given their recent struggles.