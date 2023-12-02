Carlo Ancelotti provides update after another injury problem for Real Madrid – “We will evaluate him”

It was a rather comfortable evening for Real Madrid on Saturday as they walked away with a 2-0 victory over Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu – a result that put them back to the top of the La Liga table, following Girona’s victory over Valencia earlier in the day.

Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo got the goals for Los Blancos, with the former claiming the player of the match award for another strong performance. Brahim has stepped up in Vinicius Junior’s absence, and Carlo Ancelotti expressed his delight with the Spanish international, as per Diario AS.

“He does his job in every position I put him. I’m satisfied with him. He’s showing his qualities.”

Real Madrid have had terrible luck with injuries of late, and they suffered another concern against Granada, as Dani Carvajal was forced off at half time. Ancelotti provided an update on the situation.

“I think it’s an overload. We will evaluate him tomorrow. I don’t know if Carvajal will play against Real Betis next week.”

More positive news for Real Madrid is that Luka Modric and Kepa Arrizabalaga are expected to be back for the Betis clash, but the injury problems still look to be piling up for Los Blancos, which is a continual worry.