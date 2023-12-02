Carlo Ancelotti full of praise for Real Madrid star after Girona victory – “He is irreplaceable, even when he’s not playing”

Real Madrid’s match-up with Granada on Saturday had the potential to be a very tricky affair, despite the Andalusians’ recent poor form. The first 25 minutes suggested that, as Los Blancos were frustrated, before a moment of magic allowed them to break the deadlock.

Brahim Diaz scored the goal, but it was all down to Toni Kroos, who played a trademark defence-splitting pass to set up the 24-year-old. The German midfielder has played so many passes of that quality during his nine years in the Spanish capital, and Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with him when he spoke to the media post-match (via Marca).

“He’s unique because he doesn’t miss passes and always makes the right decision. He’s a midfielder who wants the ball. The best thing is the control and guidance that he has. Toni Kroos is irreplaceable, even when he’s not playing.”

You can totally understand Ancelotti’s comments, and he’s absolutely spot on. Real Madrid are a much better team when Kroos is playing, and that has been shown so many times over the last nine years.