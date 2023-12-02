Barcelona wonderkid captains Germany to U17 World Cup success, scores in final

The U17 World Cup has been going on for the last few weeks in Indonesia, and the final took place on Saturday between Germany and France. Barcelona have some skin in the game, as their starlet Noah Darvich was in action for the former.

It turned out to be an excellent occasion for Darvich. He would score in the second half to make it 2-0 to Germany with a fine finish at the back post.

Despite France pulling it back to 2-2 after Germany had a player sent off, it would be the young Germans that were successful as they won the penalty shoot-out 4-3. It would be Darvich that lifted the U17 World Cup trophy, as he was the captain throughout the tournament.

Barcelona will be very pleased with Darvich, who capped off an excellent few weeks with a goal and the trophy. He will soon return to Catalonia to continue his progress with Barca Atletic.