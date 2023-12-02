Barcelona star frustrated by lack of playing time amid interest from Premier League clubs

Andreas Christensen has not played nearly as regularly as he did last season, with Inigo Martinez and Jules Kounde often being picked ahead of him by Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez.

This has led to frustration from the Danish defender, although as Sport have reported, he is determined to fight for his place in the line-up. This is despite transfer interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League, as stated in the report.

Barcelona have no intention of allowing Christensen to leave at this stage. In fact, they could look to extend his contract in order to ensure that he remains in Catalonia for many years to come – his current deal expires in 2026.

Christensen has shown himself to be a very consistent performer since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2022. There’s no doubt that he makes Barcelona’s defensive options a lot stronger, and it makes complete sense as to why they want to retain his services for as long as possible.