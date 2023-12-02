Barcelona star expected to lose starting spot for national team ahead of Euro 2024

Back in 2022, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a broken leg during a skiing accident. He would be out of action for 10 months, before making his comeback in October for the German champions.

Having returned to full fitness, Neuer is back in contention for Germany, whom he has played 117 times for. Ahead of Euro 2024 next summer, he should be in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad, alongside Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen has been first-choice keeper for Germany still Neuer’s injury, but Bild (via MD) say that Neuer is set to take over as number one from the next international break in March, and should hold the position for next summer’s home European Championships. Ter Stegen would then drop to a backup role, despite being considered as one of the best keepers in world football.

Germany will play Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in Euro 2024, and they will need to up their game ahead of that after a run of poor form. However, it looks at this stage like Barcelona’s Ter Stegen won’t have the chance to help his side from a starting position at that tournament.