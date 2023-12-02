Barcelona star admits that he doesn’t enjoy being played as a full-back – “I don’t like it”

In recent weeks, Xavi Hernandez has opted to play with three centre-backs, which has seen Joao Cancelo utilised as a left-back – to great effect, too. With this tactic, Ronald Araujo has played as the right-back, with two of Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde being used centrally.

Last season, Jules Kounde was the one that was often used at right-back, but after he expressed discontent at being played out of position, he hasn’t been utilised there during the current campaign.

Xavi could be heading towards a similar situation with Araujo, as the Uruguayan admitted to beIN Sports (via MD) that he also doesn’t like being played at full-back.

“The truth is, I don’t like to play as a full-back. That’s the reality, but I always say, wherever the coach and the team ask me I’m going to play and give my best, but obviously I feel very comfortable playing as a centre-back because it’s my natural position and it’s where I can give 100%.”

Xavi hasn’t felt overly playing two attacking full-backs in Alejandro Balde and Cancelo, which has seen Araujo used there more often than expected. However, this issue could be one that forces him to re-think his plans at Barcelona.