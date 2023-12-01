WATCH: Future Barcelona forward Vitor Roque scores in second game back from injury

Brazilian striker Vitor Roque is only just back from an ankle ligament injury that kept him out for a little over two months, but he is already back amongst the goals for Athletico Paranaense.

The 18-year-old suffered his injury in September, and has come back earlier than the expected three-month recovery time, and in good form too. In what could be his final four games for Athletico Paranaense, with multiple outlets reporting that he will make his move to Barcelona in January now rather than in the summer, Roque was again decisive.

‘O Tigrinho’ came back to face Vasco da Gama over the weekend, appearing for 26 minutes, and came on for the entire second half against Cruzeiro on Thursday evening. In the 65th minute, he struck in typical poacher’s fashion.

“I am very happy to have scored again with this shirt, we came to look for victory, but it was not possible because they equalised us in the final minutes, but what we have to do is remain focused on these two games that we still have to play,” Roque told SportTV, as quoted by Marca.

Roque is Athletico PR’s top scorer this season, in spite of his lengthy absence, and that goal which secured a 1-1 draw for them was his 21st of the season. Combined with 8 assists, he is averaging more than a goal contribution every two games. With the Blaugrana lacking an alternative to Robert Lewandowski in their squad, Roque’s arrival could be a major addition for the Blaugrana.