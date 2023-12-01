Spain Women seal UEFA Nations League finals spot despite Italy defeat

Spain Women have secured their place in the UEFA Women’s Nations League final series in 2024.

Montse Tome’s side had remained unbeaten following their triumph at the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup with four successive Nations League wins in League A Group 4.

However, their strong run of form came to an end in Pontevedra, as La Roja lost 3-2 to Italy in their fifth game of the competition.

Athenea del Castillo’s early goal set Spain on course for a positive result, before three quickfire goals from Italy either side of the break turned the tide, and left Spain with a mountain to climb.

Esther Gonzalez reduced the deficit in the closing stage, but Italy held on for the win, on a bittersweet night for Tome.

Switzerland’s 1-0 home victory over Sweden had already confirmed Spain as group winners, regardless of their result against Italy, and they will head into the final four in February.

France have already confirmed their spot in the finals, with the remaining two places still to be wrapped up, alongside Spain.

Two semifinals, followed by a final, will decide the champions, alongside the two UEFA places at the 2024 Olympics in Paris for the finalists.

If France reach the final, the other Olympic spot will go to the best semifinalist, with Les Bleus already qualified as hosts.

