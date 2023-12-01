Spain international Sergio Reguilon to remain at Manchester United in 2024

Manchester United are hopeful of retaining Spain international Sergio Reguilon for the second half of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Reguilon joined the Red Devils from Premier League rivals Tottenham at the start of September with Erik ten Hag looking to bring in cover for first choice left back Luke Shaw.

United were previously linked with Reguilon’s La Roja teammate Marc Cucurella at Chelsea, on a short term deal, but the transfer did not materialise.

Reguilon has played a back up role so far in Manchester, and he looked ready to head back to Spurs in January, with an option in the loan agreement allowing him to return at the start of 2024.

However, as per reports from Sky Sports, United have opted against activating their early break clause, due to a long-term injury to Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia.

Reguilon will continue to operate as Shaw’s deputy but ten Hag wants to ensure he can rely on two players in each position for the months ahead.