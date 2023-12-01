Sevilla in desperation mode as replacement managers shun poisoned chalice

Sevilla are in crisis mode, with new manager Diego Alonso approaching just his tenth game in charge. Yet to win in the Champions League or La Liga, Sevilla collapsed against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, seeing their hopes of getting through to the Champions League knockout stages snatched away.

After the match, President Jose Castro backed Alonso, as did Sporting Director Victor Orta. The veteran core have also reportedly given their support to Alonso, but before that defeat, there were multiple reports that Sevilla were on the hunt for a replacement again – were that to happen, they would be appointing a sixth manager over the last 18 months.

As per Diario AS, Sevilla’s hunt has been fruitless. Ahead of Alonso’s appointment, Sevilla found many of their targets unwilling to take the job, and now this is even more true now. The few who have been willing to discuss a deal have since upped their demands in line with Sevilla’s desperation. Los Nervionenses went for a cheaper option in Alonso, and finding an expensive manager now is a difficult task, given their tight finances. The report underlines that Alonso’s job security may depend on the fact that nobody else wants the risk of an unstable and underperforming side that has been in a downward spiral for two seasons.

There is quality within the Sevilla side, and talent, but it does seem clear that a breath of fresh air is needed in Nervion. Given the pressure the recruitment department and the board are under, finding a manager willing to tie themselves to that instability is tricky. It may be that if they do see the need to replace Alonso, they are forced to take a risk on a younger coach with little reputation to take over a dressing including personalities like Sergio Ramos, Marcos Acuna and Jesus Navas.