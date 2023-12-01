Saul Niguez tipped for Atletico Madrid start at Barcelona

Diego Simeone is planning changes for Atletico Madrid’s La Liga trip to Barcelona with Saul Niguez in line to start for the visitors.

Simeone rotated his team for the midweek Champions League win away at Dutch side Feyenoord as Los Rojiblancos confirmed their place in the last 16 in 2024.

However, the Argentinian has been a creature of habit so far this season, and he looks to have already settled on nine of the starting players to face Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

As per the latest update from Marca, Niguez was heavily involved in Simeone’s final training session ahead of the trip north, and played in what is expected to the starting XI, as a replacement for Marcos Llorente.

The other major call for Simeone comes at left wing back, with Rodrigo Riquelme impressing against Feyenoord, but he is expected to drop down to the bench, with Samuel Lino returning to the starting fold.