Real Madrid receive grave news – Jude Bellingham exits training after just 10 minutes

Real Madrid have dealt well with their injuries thus far, but no doubt some are wondering if there is a breaking point for Los Blancos, and Jude Bellingham might be it.

Bellingham, top scorer for Real Madrid with 15 goals and 3 assists in 16 games, was absent against Braga and Valencia before the international break, and they still came out on top in both matches, scoring eight goals in the process. Yet in the intravening time, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior have all picked up injuries.

The Englishman is a serious doubt for their clash against Granada on Saturday, after leaving training just 10 minutes into the session. Bellingham walked out and tried to run, but after just five minutes, halted and spoke to the coaching staff, looking glum in the process. Five minutes later, and he was in the dressing room.

Diario AS say there is no diagnosis on the extent of the injury yet, but that it is not related to his dislocated shoulder problem that kept him out in November. This injury is related to one of his leg muscles.

Bellingham’s absence would take Real Madrid to a total of nine injuries. Without him, it would likely be Brahim Diaz who would come into the side.