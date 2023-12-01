Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham – ‘He has similarities with Kaka’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has compared his surprise at the form of Jude Bellingham to the impact that Kaka had on him when the Brazilian arrived at Milan. Bellingham has scored 15 goals and given four assists so far in just 16 games. More than that, he always appears to show up whenever Real Madrid need something.

There was serious concern for Bellingham, after he left training with an apparent muscle problem on Friday after just 10 minutes. However Ancelotti has told the media that Bellingham will be fit to face Granada, and that it was just tiredness.

Ancelotti was asked whether he has asked Bellingham to be their main goalscorer this season.

“No, I don’t think we have ever asked Bellingham to score goals. He is doing it because he has this fantastic ability to reach the opponent’s area at the right time. The respect we have for him is for the work he does… not for the goals.”

He was also asked about whether his role in the dressing room has changed.

“He is greatly respected for what he does on the field, which goes far beyond goals. He is a humble and hardworking boy. Entering the Madrid dressing room is easy.”

Ancelotti was then given a choice of Alfredo di Stefano, Zinedine Zidane and Johan Cruyff to compare Bellingham to, picking out which is most similar. The Italian had his own answer.

“I have never seen Di Stefano play. In the previous press conference I made the comparison with Zidane… and… well, I am surprised by him, I would say the closest thing is like the first time I saw Kaka. I’m not saying that he is similar to him, but he has similarities to Kaka.”

Bellingham’s start to life in Madrid means he will be unable to avoid comparisons to some of the best to ever do it for Real Madrid. The Englishman is the fastest player to reach 15 goals in the white shirt, managing it in just 16 games. While Bellingham’s goals no doubt have caught the eye, as Ancelotti points out, his work-rate and general play have been mightily impressive too.