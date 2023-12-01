Real Madrid loanee disappeared from sight due to injury issues

Real Madrid are welcoming an out of form Granada to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening, and it will see the return of a familiar face. Defender Jesus Vallejo is currently on loan at Granada, but things have not been going to plan.

Vallejo, who had been a bit-part player for Los Blancos for the past two seasons, had not cleared 360 minutes at the Bernabeu in either of those seasons, and went to Andalusia in order to get more game time. Thus far, he has seen just 96 minutes of action.

The 26-year-old started in their first game of the season against Atletico Madrid, and came on against Barcelona briefly too to see out a 2-2 draw. Outside of that, Vallejo has been laid low by thigh muscle tear, and relapsed after the Barcelona game. Diario AS say that he could be back in the squad once more.

Vallejo has a year left on his deal once his loan at Granada, but is not expected to play much at the Bernabeu if he does return. He did come on for the final minutes of several games in their Champions League run in 2022, but outside of that, has been a scarce presence at Real Madrid.