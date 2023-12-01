Real Madrid will make one final Kylian Mbappe move in 2024 – report

Real Madrid are preparing to make a final offer to Kylian Mbappe at the start of 2024.

Los Blancos remain confident they can secure their long standing goal of a free transfer agreement for the France captain despite rumours of the deal derailing in recent weeks.

Mbappe has not indicated any change in his personal stance, with his contract in Paris expiring in June 2024, and Real Madrid remain poised.

However, despite their willingness to bring Mbappe to the Spanish capital, there are voices within the club which are concerned by how long the talks are taking.

Real Madrid infamously missed out on Mbappe in 2022, after looking certain to bring him from Paris Saint-Germain, only for the striker to sign an extension at the Parc des Princes.

As per an exclusive report from Relevo, Real Madrid are ready to make a offer at the start of 2024, but they want a quick answer, to avoid a repeat of 2022.

There is unlikely to be any genuine progress until January and Real Madrid are insistent on their requirement for Mbappe to indicate he wants the move, before tabling a formal offer.