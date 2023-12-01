Athletic Club have tied down one of their best players in Nico Williams, who signs a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027. His current deal ended in 2024, and he was attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Aston Villa, but Williams has elected to stay at the club he joined when he was 11.

“Very happy to continue at home with this family,” Williams told club media after the new contract was made official. Speculation surrounding his future had been growing after his agent warned Los Leones not to forget about them, although the player himself has always been clear that Athleticzales should be calm about his future.

@Athletic_en have renewed the contract of Nico Williams. He signs on until 2027. A major deal.#AthleticClub pic.twitter.com/jKMvdSnhSt — Football España (@footballespana_) December 1, 2023

At the age of just 21, Williams is one of the most promising and dangerous wingers in Europe, and is currently leading La Liga for assists with five so far. Retaining Williams was top of the priority list for Athletic, having locked down their other rising talent Oihan Sancet on a deal until 2029.

In his previous contract, there was a €50m release clause, and it is believed that the clause will remain around the same level to allow Williams to exit should he desire down the line, with many big clubs likely willing to activate it. Athletic did not provide any word on this, but it does look as if he will be there for at least another season.